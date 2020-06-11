Holy Rosary School, embarking on its 65th year of Catholic education, is steeped with tradition.
The graduation ceremony for eighth grade is one of them. The pandemic that stopped the world did not stop graduation for this Class of 2020.
With the shelter-in-place and social-distancing orders, Principal Fely Fajardo made sure the Class of 2020 would have their moment to be celebrated.
“My favorite moment for an eighth grade class is to discover what they will bring as a first for Holy Rosary School,” said Fajardo. “This class had many first-time moments at Holy Rosary School. They were the first class to have two brand-new homeroom teachers, Mr. Crisologo and Ms. Lejano. We were so blessed to have them lead the Class of 2020. The class had their first retreat at Camp Hammer in Big Basin where the students developed their class norms and a relationship rooted in Christ as they embarked on their eighth-grade journey. Then COVID19 happened and everything from March 16 forward became a first for this Class of 2020.”
The milestones and traditions that define eighth grade turned into virtual technological experiences, from May Crowning and the Rite of Passage Experience project to zooming through class discussions.
One of the reasons families choose Catholic schools is because of the community and the bonds that are formed between the student and the teacher. It was important that the teachers had an opportunity to connect with each student before graduation. Each student had a special home visit by the eighth-grade teachers and principal, delivering a curbside wake up call, celebratory lawn sign, and the coveted graduation gown.
Students who received scholarships and awards would have had a special breakfast presentation with the benefactors. In keeping with this tradition the eighth-grade teachers and Principal Fajardo delivered donuts and awards to each recipient and their families. Each student also received a special song to celebrate their accomplishments. These students represented the Class of 2020’s hard work and determination.
The baccalaureate mass was celebrated virtually (https://youtu.be/GazKfSuR57U).
Student speeches were delivered and each student was highlighted (https://youtu.be/ww9CltKrhFw).
The graduation ceremony was celebrated in the spirit of social distancing with a car parade, where each student was honored. Teachers lined the pathway, keeping their distance, clapping and cheering, while the student walked up to the podium to receive the diploma. Rain was forecasted, it sprinkled for a few minutes and then the clouds opened up to blue skies. It was a fitting first moment for the Class of 2020.
“We are so proud of the Holy Rosary Class of 2020,” Principal Fajardo said. “They are a strong class who experienced many firsts, including living through a historic pandemic that shut down the world and currently experiencing a civil rights movement in their own backyard. This class has learned to persevere and be resilient to change. We challenge our students to be the change for good. When we think it is impossible, we are reminded that through God, all things are possible.”
Holy Rosary offered a special thanks to its benefactors who collectively awarded $9,200.00 in scholarships.
Knights of Columbus – Cianna Cueba, Rachel Kimball, Valeria Ruano-Moreno, Jacob Sison
Scott Chapman Memorial Scholarship – Wyatt Rensch
Dennis Hooke Memorial Scholarship – Rachel Kimball
Young Ladies Institute Award – Cianna Cueba
Catholic Daughters – Jacob Sison
Alice Danilovich Memorial Scholarship – Camryn Sanchez
Geronimo Family Scholarship – William Lee
Kathy Hall Memorial Scholarship – Gianna Celli
Humberto Rodriquez Scholarship – Gabriel Ruvalcaba
Lynne Fitzgibbon Memorial Scholarship – Audrey Campbell
Religious Education Award – Lars Johannsen
Proteus Award – Gianna Celli, Bobby Shaw III
Christian Life Award – Gianna Celli, Anthony Salazar, Camryn Sanchez, Matthew Vargas
Academic Excellence Award – Rachel Kimball, William Lee.
Presidential Service Awards
Gold Seal Award for 100+ service hours – Gianna Celli, Graciela Dark, Lars Johannsen, Aiden Kim, Rachel Kimball, Emma Lepping, Taaha Rahman, Valerie Ruano-Moreno, Anthony Salazar, Jacob Sison, Alyssa Wilright
Silver Seal Award for 75+ service hours – Ethan DeMay, Sebastian Ramirez, Amber Reese
Bronze Seal Award for 50+ service hours – Andrew Bonifacio, William Lee, Uloma Chimara, Logan Simonsen
National Junior Honor Society blue cord – Audrey Campbell, Gianna Celli, Lars Johannsen, Rachel Kimball, William Lee, Emma Lepping, Taaha Rahman, Sebastian Ramirez, Amber Reese, Gabriel Ruvalcaba, Anthony Salazar, Jacob Sison, Matthew Vargas, Alyssa Wilright
Gold Cord for Academic Achievement – Gianna Celli, Rachel Kimball, William Lee, Taaha Rahman, Sebastian Ramirez, Jacob Sison, Matthew Vargas, Alyssa Wilright.
– Submitted by Holy Rosary School
