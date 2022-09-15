A Place of Learning is hosting a Great Gatsby fundraiser on Sept. 30 from 6-10 p.m. at Cap’s Oak Street Bar & Grill. Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920s attire, and the event will feature a photo booth, drinks, a DJ and a raffle.
A Place of Learning (APOL) is a nonprofit program that offers free tutoring services to children in East County. APOL is run by volunteers and donations, and serves children with learning disabilities, those who are learning English as a second language, and any child in need of academic assistance. Each child in their program is paired with a personal tutor for the full academic school year, according to a press release.
They were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered only online classes. But with students being online all day, it was difficult to retain student attendance, program officials said, adding that the program lost a grant during the pandemic. So events like this help them stay open, officials said.
