Contra Costa Health is seeking 25 applicants ages 15-24 for its Youth and Young Adult Ambassador program to help create focused messages about COVID-19 and behavioral health. The department also wants them to use social media platforms to share important health information with family, friends, and their social media followers.
Applications are due Sunday, July 31.
The program runs from August 2022 through March 2023. Ambassadors will receive a $525 stipend, and the internship pays $15 an hour. People who are passionate about educating others and helping to benefit local communities would be good candidates, the county said in a press release.
