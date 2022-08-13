Architect of fire merger honored as Brian Helmick named the Brentwood Chamber Citizen of the Year

You would be hard-pressed to find a person more dedicated to their community and craft than Con Fire Deputy Chief Brian Helmick. To that end, the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce has recognized Helmick as 2022’s Citizen of the Year.
“There’s so much talent in Brentwood,” Helmick said. “There’s close to 70,000 people, and there are so many talented individuals, community activists, social servant leaders, and otherwise. To even be considered among the group and to even be selected, I was absolutely surprised, and then I was immediately humbled.”
The winners will be feted during a celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Brentwood’s De Luna Ranch, 7540 Balfour Road.
The cost is $60. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Qhs7bq.
Helmick began his career in fire service in the 1990s as a reserve, volunteer firefighter for the Moraga Fire District, but when he was told he needed more experience before being hired as a full-time firefighter, he set his sights on East Contra Costa County. He and his wife moved to the area in 1999, when East Contra Costa Fire Protection District was still a volunteer department, with part-time staff. By 2002, he had stepped into a full-fledged firefighter position.
Almost immediately, Helmick identified weaknesses within the district, including lack of funding and efficient structure. With the rapid growth East County was facing, this was a cause for concern, he said. Helmick has dedicated the last 23 years to building the best fire protection district he could – a fire district that worked, not only for his growing family, but for all the families and residents that reside in the district. He moved up through the ranks, and spent over 10 years serving as a battalion chief, before being named fire district chief in 2017.
That also inspired Helmick to work harder for the residents of East County to get the fire service they needed. Through public information campaigns, and meetings with various local and state officials, Helmick began creating a foundation to make the fire district sustainable. While not all of his decisions in his new role might have been popular, including shuttering one of the area’s fire stations, he said he knew that it would create stabilization and a strong financial base on which to build improvements.
“I believe in complete transparency,” Helmick said in a 2017 Press article. “I believe in strong communications, sharing of ideas, constructive debates that make the organization stronger, and providing information as soon as possible after request(s).”
When it became apparent that the fire district wasn’t going to meet its goals independently, Helmick switched gears and began looking towards consolidation with Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Knowing that the East Contra Costa fire district’s response times had reached double the national average, Helmick said he had lost sleep over concerns for residents’ safety. It made no difference to Helmick that a merger would mean loss of his own title as district chief, he said. His goal has always been to ensure that people living in East County had the best fire and rescue resources possible.
Helmick earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership. He considers his greatest professional accomplishment as being able to take all the knowledge, skills, and abilities he’s collected over the past 45 years, and be able to implement them into an extremely challenging and difficult problem statement of what was the East Contra Costa fire district and the historic fire, rescue, and EMS challenges that had occurred.
“Not only [was I able] to construct and build a team, which I had the privilege – privilege, privilege, privilege – to lead, we did, collectively. That’s not only those in East Contra Costa, that is the community, that is the elected officials in the cities and the county. We were able to, through innovation, inclusion, and collaboration, we were able to correct something that seemed, by many throughout the state, to be impossible or could not be done within a matter of five years.”
For five years, Helmick worked to ensure that consolidation with Con Fire would benefit, not only the residents, but his staff, as well. Even though it may have been outside of his comfort zone, he describes pushing back and burning a tremendous amount of political capital to facilitate a smooth transition during the challenging time. When the annexation finally took place in July 2022, Helmick stepped into his new role as a Deputy Chief for Con Fire.
“We came together and we were innovative and inclusive,” Helmick said at the recent Transfer of Command Ceremony. “We had teamwork, and we were never married to the path to achieve success. We were only married to the conclusion of, once and for all, correcting inadequate fire protection services to the residents of East Contra Costa.”
Helmick volunteers his time with the 10-33 Foundation, serving on their board for the last eight years as Director of Fire and EMS. The 10-33 Foundation (a police code indicating that something is wrong) is made up of current and former first responders, military personnel and their spouses, and mental health professionals who understand the personal and professional challenges faced by first responders, according to their website. He is a member of the California Special District Association (CSDA), serving on their legislative committee, advocating and representing, as a subject matter expert, for the fire industry. Helmick is also a member of the Fire Department Associations of California and Cal Chiefs legislative task force, composed of fire department leaders throughout the state, serving as the liaison between CSDA and the FDAC/Cal Chiefs organizations.
In his personal life, Helmick is a family man who lives in Brentwood with his wife, Kristen, and their three daughters. He describes his family as the oil in his machine, and emphasizes that he would not have been able to achieve his goal of moving the district forward without their understanding, communication, and most importantly, support.
“My greatest accomplishment in my life, personally, is my family,” said Helmick. “That is also my barometer for what I gauge as my level of success in all that I do.”
“There’s no way – absolutely no way – that I could’ve done what I have done, what we as a community have accomplished, if I didn’t have the level of love and support that I have at home,” he said. “It would’ve made the process so much more difficult, the sacrifice so much greater, if my bride and my girls did not believe and support the vision of what I was trying to achieve.”
Helmick is also heavily involved in his faith community at Golden Hills Church, where he has served in a myriad ways, from ushering and greeting to their security and EMS team. Most recently, he has transitioned into leading a weekly small group in his home and works alongside Golden Hills staff as part of the small group leadership team, overseeing all the small groups that meet at the church. He also serves on the Core Team of Men’s Ministry, which facilitates different church events throughout the year. When he retires from Con Fire, he envisions himself going into more full time ministry and teaching.
Other 2022 winners include Handydads Construction Inc. as business of the year.
Soroptimist International of the Delta, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, earned the nonprofit of the year award.
Dalton Weger, a network administrator at RedBox Business Solutions, is employee of the year, and youth of the year is Tatiana Torres.
