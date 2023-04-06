Susannah Meyer

MEYER

Meals on Wheels Diablo Region celebrated the 2023 March for Meals with the help of many elected officials including Brentwood Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer.

The annual March for Meals commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors aged 60 and older.

Last month, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country joined forces to celebrate more than 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address families not having enough food to eat and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.

