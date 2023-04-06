Meals on Wheels Diablo Region celebrated the 2023 March for Meals with the help of many elected officials including Brentwood Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer.
The annual March for Meals commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Nixon signed a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 and established a national nutrition program for seniors aged 60 and older.
Last month, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country joined forces to celebrate more than 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address families not having enough food to eat and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region fights senior hunger and isolation in Contra Costa County.
“I wanted to get a first-hand experience to see what the program’s all about,” said Mark Armstrong, Vice Mayor of San Ramon. “I was able to get a better understanding of the value of what Meals on Wheels Diablo Region brings to the community and to seniors.”
Also showing support and joining in delivery ride-alongs were Meyer; Mayor of Walnut Creek Cindy Silva; Mayor of Lafayette Carl Anduri; County Supervisor Ken Carlson; District Representative Alejandra Sanchez; Danville Mayor Robert Storer and Mayor of Pleasant Hill Tim Flaherty.
“Being a part of the March for Meals celebration has been incredibly fulfilling. It reminds us how critical these services and programs are for the well-being of the people served,” said Meyer. also a former Meals on Wheels Diablo Region employee. “Everyone has a story, and every person should have a voice and be able to share that story. I felt a lot of really great memories from this campaign, and to be able to come back as Vice Mayor has truly been an honor.”
Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America, discussed the importance of participation in March for Meals.
“We commend all of our 2023 Community Champions for stepping up to ensure that Meals on Wheels is there for all of our senior neighbors in need. We must maintain and expand the programs that have helped so many get through this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. We can’t do it alone. It takes all of us to keep the nationwide Meals on Wheels movement going.”
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Contra Costa County beyond March, visit www.mowdiabloregion.org.
