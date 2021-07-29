Even though we do not have wings, humanity will find a way to touch the sky. Ares Adventure Crew, of the Ares Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu studio, found a way to do just that when they climbed to the summit of Mount Shasta.
On July 10, the seven member crew began their trek up the mountain to make base camp. On July 11, three members of Ares Adventure Crew - Seth Corvus, 17, Chance Soltero, 25, and Ryan Sanders, 17 - were able to reach the 14,180 foot summit of Mount Shasta. The team would spend two days on the mountain, reaching the summit and doing a full descent on the second day.
“It was daunting,” explained Soltero in relation to the preparations the crew had to go through prior to their ascent. “I’m pretty active. I train all day for the most part. I’m a professional athlete so I’m in really good shape. But it’s a completely different variable. You have to worry about the altitude, you have to worry about literally carrying your own food.”
Soltero, who is currently in the process of transitioning into a professional MMA career, emphasized the importance of physical capability being built up far in advance for the trip. Before the Adventure Crew would ascend the mountain, they would spend a long time preparing themselves for the journey.
“I started running every single day,” commented Corvus, a former Junior Olympian in Taekwondo, referencing the physical conditioning that the crew had to work through. Aside from physical preparation, there was significant emphasis on the need for mental strength.
Soltero expanded on this, saying, “For us to plan the trip, like with all the logistics actually all together, I would say about two weeks. But we started the mental preparation last year.”
This high level of preparation was more than necessary, as the steep incline of the mountain was an incredibly difficult feat. Sanders stated, “It [the grade] was 45% and it was 1000 ft. per mile.”
As the crew ascended and descended, they had a unique way of checking their progress. As Soltero statd, “We didn’t have any technical equipment for summit elevation. So every time we were ascending and descending, [Ryan] would use his snapchat filter to see elevation.”
Despite the preparation done in advance of the climb, the adventure crew members each had their own challenge to face during the journey.
For Sanders, who has a black belt in Karate and a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu, he articulated “I’ve never been that high. You can stop and take a break but you’re not catching your breath.” Physical exhaustion was a difficult challenge for him, as he continued, “the entire time you’re sitting there, and your heart is still going and your legs aren’t charging back up.”
Even after the ascent was finished, their journey was not finished.
“The physical hardest part was actually the descent,” explained Soltero, “I would say about half way through our descent, because it was sandy gravelish terrain, what we were doing to get down a lot was we were literally sliding down or almost like galloping down to try to get down there faster.”
Despite the challenges that the crew faced, they were still able to touch the sky when they summited the mountain. No matter the difficulties that they faced - mental or physical - they reached a place that would feel like the top of the world.
“For me my favorite part was the accomplishment,” recalled Corvus. “At the summit being like ‘I just climbed a mountain.’’
Climbing to the summit of Mount Shasta was a long, 16 hour journey, but against difficult physical and mental challenges, the three members of the Ares Adventure Crew were able to make it. Even the other four team members who did not summit did well, making it past the 11,000-foot elevation mark. The story of the crew showcases strong characteristics in these athletes, such as determination, perseverance, and commitment.
As Corvus stated when reflecting on the journey, “Whatever you got going on, as long as you can set your mind to it you can do it.”
