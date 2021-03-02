The 45th edition of the Los Medanos College Student Art Show is currently on display as a virtual show. A reception and awards presentation was held virtually on February 26.
The show was put together by Carol Ladewig who is the LMC gallery director. Link to student art exhibition here.
The Art Guild of the Delta, which runs the Delta Gallery in Brentwood, presented scholarships to student artists in five different categories and Best in Show. The awards were presented by Frank Littman who is President of the guild.
Each year since 2013, AGD has presented scholarships to students from LMC for artwork entered in the student show. AGD has contributed $11,000 through last year.
This year AGD awarded scholarships of $300 each to the best artwork in each of the five categories. AGD also awarded a scholarship of $500 to the artwork selected as Best in Show.
The scholarship winners include:
- Drawing – “Hide” by Cynthia Leon
- Graphic/Digital – “Autobiographical Self Portrait” – by Zachery Alcocer
- Painting – “Trauma” by Joo Rhee Park
- Ceramic/Sculpture – “Saktopi” – by Morgan Fletcher
- Photography – “A Distant Memory” by Mathew Hilton
- Best in Show – “Firefly” by Melissa Gee
Congratulations to all the scholarship winners. Keep up the great work.
For more information about Art Guild of the Delta, contact Frank Littman at FrankLittmanArt@gmail.com.
