Art Guild of the Delta to hold fourth annual Banner Up! program

Join the Art Guild of the Delta (AGD) for the fourth annual Banner Up! program.
This popular program is sponsored by City of Brentwood Economic Development, City of Brentwood Arts Commission and AGD.
AGD is looking for talented artists of all ages to create original works of public art on 69 vinyl banners (24 by 48 inches) that will be hung throughout Brentwood’s beautiful downtown during the months of June, July and August. The banners will add a bright and festive touch to the downtown streets (Oak, First, Second and Chestnut streets) and City Park. They will be displayed on the Brentwood Community Center (35 Oak St.) public art walls during September, offering locals ample opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of artwork created by their friends and neighbors.
A benefit auction will be held Oct. 3, at the Brentwood Community Center, from 6 to 9 p.m. The proceeds of each banner sale will be split equally between the participating artist and the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble. This is a great opportunity for artists to share their work with the community.
There is no cost for artists to obtain a banner. Banner pickup will be at Delta Gallery Community Art Center (2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, in Brentwood), on March 7, 8, 14 and 15, from noon to 4 p.m. A call for artists with complete information and an application can be found at www.artguildofthedelta.org/bannerup. A completed application is required for pickup of a banner (one per artist). Completed banners must be returned on or before May 9, between noon and 4 p.m., with a completed submittal form to Delta Gallery.
For questions or more information about the Banner Up! program or Art Guild of the Delta, contact Frank Littman at franklittmanart@gmail.com.
