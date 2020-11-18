The Art Guild of the Delta (AGD) recently donated $3,820 to the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble (GTE) with proceeds from the sale of art banners painted by local artists.
Proceeds came from an online auction set up for the Banner Up! program, which AGD puts on annualy for the City of Brentwood. AGD also donated $3,395 to artists whose banners were sold. This was a very successful year for the Banner Up! program despite having to cancel an in-person benefit gala auction. AGD thanks everyone who helped out during the past year from both AGD and GTE. Special thanks also go to the Banner Up! committee that included Mary Lamb, Helen Dixon, Carol Ligon, Tom State, Andrea Schwartz, Becky Griffin and Al Kidwell. AGD also thanks the City of Brentwood for sponsoring this popular program.
These banners were painted by 71 East Contra Costa County artists including students from local high schools (Liberty, Heritage, Dozier-Libbey Medical) and Los Medanos College as well as a wide range of other talented artists. The banners, all painted with original designs, added a bright and festive touch to the downtown streets (Oak, 1st, 2nd and Chestnut Streets) and City Park when they were on display over the summer. The Banner Up! program is sponsored by the City of Brentwood Economic Development, City of Brentwood Arts Commission and Art Guild of the Delta.
Beautiful art banners (2 by 4 feet) are still on sale from AGD at the following website: www.32auctions.com/ArtBannerSale2020.
Proceeds from any additional banner sales will be split between Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble and the banner artist.
For more information about Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, contact Helen Dixon (Artistic Director) at helen@ghostlightte.org, or visit ghostlightte.org.
For more information about the Art Guild of the Delta, visit artguildofthedelta.org.
