Art in the Park – the place to get creative

Submitted photo

The Oakley Recreation Department’s Art in the Park celebrates the creativity and talent of local artists.

The Oakley Recreation Department is encouraging residents to show off their creative talents at the town’s second annual Art in the Park in Civic Center Plaza Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This year’s Art in the Park takes place on World Art Day, and is an expansion of Oakley’s popular Rock the Chalk, according to the city of Oakley’s Recreation and Events Coordinator Alicia O’Leary.

“Last year, we expanded the event to be more inclusive of all art forms by including stage performances and an artist showcase exhibit with local works of art,” she said. “We also hosted a Meet-The-Artist walk where local artists set-up tables and were able to showcase their works of art and network as community members visited the event. We’re excited to bring back Art in the Park this year to showcase the artistic talents of the Oakley and East County community.”

