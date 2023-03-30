Art in the Park – the place to get creative

The Oakley Recreation Department is encouraging residents to show off their creative talents at the town’s second annual Art in the Park in Civic Center Plaza Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
This year’s Art in the Park takes place on World Art Day, and is an expansion of Oakley’s popular Rock the Chalk, according to the city of Oakley’s Recreation and Events Coordinator Alicia O’Leary.
“Last year, we expanded the event to be more inclusive of all art forms by including stage performances and an artist showcase exhibit with local works of art,” she said. “We also hosted a Meet-The-Artist walk where local artists set-up tables and were able to showcase their works of art and network as community members visited the event. We’re excited to bring back Art in the Park this year to showcase the artistic talents of the Oakley and East County community.”
The event will feature an Artist Showcase made up of all original artwork from Oakley residents, will include art and performances from more than 30 artists and performances from artist Cole Fitche at 10:15 a.m., the East County Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m., Stepz Dance Fitness Studio at noon and Be Exceptional at 12:15 p.m. The event will also feature a Meet-The-Artist walk and the return of the Rock the Chalk art contest.
Meet-The-Artist walk has seven artists participating and will allow residents to view participants’ artwork, along with viewing live artwork displays from local artists, O’Leary said. The goal is for artists to not only showcase their work, but to network with Oakley residents and demonstrate their skills, according to the city of Oakley website.
The Rock the Chalk Art Contest is open to ages 6 and older and has an estimated 30-40 artists participating. Work will begin at 11 a.m. and awards will be given out at 1 p.m. Registration is free and includes the age categories 6-10, 11-14, 15-18 and 19 and older. A water-theme category is also available, and a prize will be provided by the Diablo Water District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.