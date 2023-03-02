East County Performing Arts Center was recently awarded the studio of excellence award by the Association of Dance Competitions and Conventions (ADCC) for the third time, a national award that recognizes studios that work together and strive for excellence.
The center goes beyond educating students on the performing arts and dance technique, said Nina Koch, the center’s owner. Students as young as two years old begin to learn and identify ways they can strive for personal excellence all while learning how to work together with others. These principles are instilled in the studio’s tiniest dancers through high school.
Teachers and staff at the studio work to create a positive, inspiring environment where all students can bring their best selves each day, while also supporting and building lifelong skills and friendships, Koch said.
