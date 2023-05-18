As garden grows, so does need for volunteers

BRENTWOOD Volunteers at the Stewardship Garden at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood are looking to grow their roster as they grow their produce for the area’s needy families.
Started in 2011 by Brentwood resident Ken Klovee, the garden at 500 Fairview Ave. .produces hundreds of pounds of vegetables, fruit and herbs for the St. Vincent de Paul food handout at the parish each Friday.
“From the beginning, the inspiration was to grow vegetables for those in need,” said Klovee. “Last year, we donated about 5,000 pounds. But over the 12 years, it’s 50 or 60,000 pounds of veggies we’ve donated to St. Vincent de Paul.”
Klovee initially dug the garden on a small strip of land adjacent to the parish parking lot. The first year, volunteers tilled approximately 5,000 square feet of space, but have increased over time to 12,500 square feet, plus three large beds. The variety of plants has increased as well, based on what their recipients ask for.
“We ask St. Vincent de Paul what they would like us to grow and we try to grow what they don’t get from other sources,” said volunteer and garden co-chairperson Marge Perez. “We do a lot of chilies, but also a variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs.”
This year, volunteers traveled to Livermore’s Fertile Groundworks to learn sustainable, pesticide-free gardening techniques, and how to till less while making permanent gardening beds. Perez said a perk for new volunteers will be learning the techniques while spending time outdoors in community service.
“We are asking people to give of their time, as they are able and interested,” said Perez. “We are not looking for people to come all day, every day. They can come a little, and learn and share their techniques, because we learn from each other. Gardening is an experience where you learn a lot every year.”
Many groups from the parish and the local area donate time, money and tools to the ministry. Klovee said a local rancher brought his tractor to till the soil, a farmer donated irrigation tubes, the Brentwood Lions Club donated money to cover fertilizer and other supplies. Seeds and seedlings are also donated and volunteers keep everything watered, weeded and growing.
“We have had a lot of volunteers,” Klovee said. “People have donated money and plants and tools and it’s been a great project, in my opinion. We do good. People come out to get their mind off things and they work in the sun and see the results and it helps. It’s a good stewardship program.”
One fun tradition the group started was putting garden-themed jokes on the chalkboard placed at the front of the garden, facing the church’s parking lot. While not visible from the street, it can be seen by cars and people in the parking lot and was originally meant as a place to post news and information about the garden.
“But people don’t stop there to read information,” Klovee said. “So we decided to do the jokes and people drive by just to see them. That started about two years ago. It draws attention to the garden, it’s very visible to people and that helps with volunteers and donations. I think everyone in the parish appreciates it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.