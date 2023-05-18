As garden grows, so does need for volunteers

Photo courtesy of Christy Sheehan

Started in 2011, the garden at 500 Fairview Ave. produces vegetables, fruit and herbs for the St. Vincent de Paul food handout at the parish each Friday.

BRENTWOOD Volunteers at the Stewardship Garden at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood are looking to grow their roster as they grow their produce for the area’s needy families.

Started in 2011 by Brentwood resident Ken Klovee, the garden at 500 Fairview Ave. .produces hundreds of pounds of vegetables, fruit and herbs for the St. Vincent de Paul food handout at the parish each Friday.

“From the beginning, the inspiration was to grow vegetables for those in need,” said Klovee. “Last year, we donated about 5,000 pounds. But over the 12 years, it’s 50 or 60,000 pounds of veggies we’ve donated to St. Vincent de Paul.”

