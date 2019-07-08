The John Marsh Historic Trust will hold its first Astronomy Night in the Marsh Creek State Historic Park on Monday, July 29, from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Telescopes and star charts will be provided by the host, Jeff Adkins, director of the Antioch Earth, Space and Astronomy Center for Education (ESPACE) at Deer Valley High School. Adkins will also be an instructor at the soon-to-open Brentwood campus of Los Medanos Community College.
In addition to an expected meteor shower that night, Jupiter and Saturn will be up and clearly visible. Sagittarius, Scorpius, the Summer Triangle and many other bright constellations will be visible as well.
Cost is $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more. Proceeds will go to support the trust, which is working to build an interpretive center in the park, restore the 163-year-old Stone House and open the park to the public.
Please wear closed-toe shoes and long pants, as the site is a working cattle ranch with areas of tall grass. Also, there are no bathroom facilities at the site, so take care of business before you arrive. Use of flashlights will be discouraged to preserve stargazers’ night vision.
For tickets to the July 29 Astronomy Night at the Stone House, visit Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2xuWmWc. The Stone House is located at 21789 Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.