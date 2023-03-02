At 100, her secret? Stay ‘involved’, help others

Submitted photo

“Always helping families in need. She still advocates for those in her facility. If her roommate needs something, she says something,” said Gloria Pineda, daughter of Julia G. Passmore (left) who turned 100 years old.

Julia G. Passmore has lived a long life of helping others, and she recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends and local residents at the Brentwood Senior Center.

Passmore was born in Holbrook, Ariz. on Feb. 16, 1923, and has lived in East County since 1952. Her 100th birthday was attended by 165 guests, some of whom remember her helping them and their families during her years of community service.

According to her daughter, Gloria Pineda, Passmore’s secret to a long life is to keep busy. “She was always involved with the community,” Pineda said. “Always helping families in need. She still advocates for those in her facility. If her roommate needs something, she says something.”

