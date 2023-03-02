At 100, her secret? Stay ‘involved’, help others

Julia G. Passmore has lived a long life of helping others, and she recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends and local residents at the Brentwood Senior Center.
Passmore was born in Holbrook, Ariz. on Feb. 16, 1923, and has lived in East County since 1952. Her 100th birthday was attended by 165 guests, some of whom remember her helping them and their families during her years of community service.
According to her daughter, Gloria Pineda, Passmore’s secret to a long life is to keep busy. “She was always involved with the community,” Pineda said. “Always helping families in need. She still advocates for those in her facility. If her roommate needs something, she says something.”
Passmore began her life of service working with the American Red Cross in 1947, and then moved to Pittsburg to care for pregnant wives at Camp Stoneman, according to Pineda. Passmore participated in the Latin American Women’s League, was involved in the Mexican American Political Association, the John F. Kennedy Club, the American GI Forum, and many more organizations.
Additionally, Passmore was the manager and founder of the Brentwood-based (with an office in Pittsburg) nonprofit United Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations in 1966 and was named Pittsburg’s Woman of the Year in 1978. Passmore also worked as a translator for a variety of California court systems, along with former state Sen. John Nejedly and Rep. George Miller.
“She was surprised by the 165 guests,” Pineda said. “She didn’t think so many people remembered her. Some were families that were young when she helped them.”
