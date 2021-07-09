BRENTWOOD It’s time to open your wallets and make a bid for those beautiful custom banners you see hanging from lampposts in downtown.
The Art Guild of the Delta is holding its fifth annual Banner Up! Event starting Saturday, July 10, wrapping up on Aug. 31. Banner Up! provides local artists with the opportunity to create public art on 68 vinyl banners 2 feet wide by 4 feet high that are hung throughout Brentwood’s beautiful downtown throughout the summer.
The banner artists include students from local schools and colleges as well as other artists. The banners, all painted with original designs, add a bright and festive touch to the downtown streets and City Park. The public will have ample opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of artwork created by their friends and neighbors. The banners will be taken down on Aug.27.
You can bid on and purchase one of these beautiful banners using this online auction at https://www.32auctions.com/BannerUp2021. The banners are suitable for indoor or outdoor use and should last for years. Don't miss out on getting your banner.
Proceeds from this auction will be equally split between the Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, the banner artist, and AGD.
The final sale price for a banner will include the highest bid, the California state sales tax, and delivery costs (if applicable).
Pickup of banners is available from Delta Gallery in Brentwood located at 2485 Sand Creek Rd., Suite 128. Please call the gallery at (925) 516-5935 to make sure that it is open. Gallery hours are currently Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.