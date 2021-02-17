Brentwood author Derek Dammeyer has been busy during the past year.
A school psychologist at Bristow Middle School, the southern California native spends his free time writing books – both fantasy novels and books that explore coping strategies for children.
His most recent published work is “World of Eternis,” a story of a boy overcoming the odds in a fantasy world created by Dammeyer.
“This novel I just put out, it’s been pretty amazing,” he said of the internet’s response to his latest work. “I hadn’t had a whole lot of success with my other two books, and I expected this to be the same. I’m writing it for me more than anyone else, but it’s done very well.”
Dammeyer said he took an organic approach to the book, the first in a series he plans to write. Rather than laying out what happens in each book, he plans to simply write the series as it comes to him. The approach seems to be working.
“Outstandingly well-written combination of cultivation and LITRPG (literary role-playing game) themes, with a ‘reborn in a fantasy world’ setting,” fan Rob Dickson wrote on GoodReads.com. “Too many times I’ve read books that focused too much on one or the other, but Dammeyer gets it right. Looking forward to the next installment!”
Dammeyer said he is also working on a second “Wendel the Wizard” book. His first discussed ways for children to handle anxiety and stress in a fun and imaginative way; this newest installment helps children learn about appropriate friend groups and how to handle social hurdles. He hopes to have it available later this year.
Dammeyer’s books include the element of magic and fantasy he fell in love with during his youth. He said growing up, fantasy novels were all he would read. Now, he enjoys creating his own fantasies.
“I like the ability to create new worlds — new spins on current fantasy novels,” he said. “I’ve always been drawn to the fantasy, to feel free to be able to use my imagination in any way, shape or form.”
Dammeyer lives in Brentwood with his wife of 14 years and their two young children. He spends his free time with his family or writing.
For more information on Dammeyer and his published titles, visit https://www.facebook.com/djdammeyer. Dammeyer’s books are available on www.amazon.com.
