Those interested in aviation – as a career or as a hobby – have a unique opportunity to explore it right here in East County.
The Patriots Jet Team Foundation (PJTF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 that works to educate and excite youth about aviation, space and STEM subjects. PJTF utilizes programs and activities at local schools, as well as at its “learning center,” the Byron Airport.
The foundation, which was named 2018 Nonprofit of the Year by the Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce, collaborates with teachers and parents within the community to encourage middle and high school students in areas of leadership, teamwork, purpose and community values.
Board member and volunteer Donald Paiva, who has been involved with PJTF for six years, said he values working with students and the community feel the foundation has.
“I really enjoy giving back, particularly working with the students and seeing their excitement as they learn new concepts through a different lens: our hands-on programs,” Paiva said. “It’s rewarding to help students learn more about career opportunities in aviation and STEM areas, along with sharing insights and offering guidance to their parents.”
About 15,000 students have participated in PJTF activities within the last five years. PJTF offers a wide variety of programs for students, including: classes for students interested in aviation or aerospace fields; partnering with schools to offer air rocket competitions, science projects, classroom presentations and career fairs; cross-curriculum advanced placement (AP) courses at Freedom High School; high-altitude balloon programs at Excelsior Middle School; Young Eagles “Kids Fly Free” events at the Byron Airport; aviation-related scholarships for high school students to gain advanced pilot training outside PJTF with the goal of “soloing” an aircraft; and more.
Because the foundation is a nonprofit, it relies on donors, and it raises funds through its annual gala benefit, which this year takes place Saturday, Oct. 5. It begins at 5 p.m. with a champagne cocktail reception, and guests will be able to mingle and dine, surrounded by aircraft, visit the flight simulation center and learn more about the PJTF’s programs and how to get involved.
The Patriots Jet Team will give a special demonstration of its L-39 aerobatic jets and a flyby of a vintage MiG-17. Attendees will also be able to bid on items through silent and live auctions. The guest speaker will be motivational speaker and former Blue Angel pilot Scott “Intake” Kartvedt.
Gala tickets must be purchased in advance at www.pjtf.org. Sponsorships are available, including tables for up to 10 guests. Those interested should contact Pamela Musselman at pamelamusselman1@gmail.com.
The Patriots Jet Team Foundation is located at 760 Osprey Court in Byron. For more information, visit www.pjtf.org, email info@pjtf.org or call 925-338-7583.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.