People on downtown sidewalks were adorned in red, white, and blue on Monday morning as local residents and visitors enjoyed Brentwood’s annual Fourth of July parade.

Kicking off the celebration was the Children’s Parade. Youngsters were invited to decorate their bicycles, scooters, and motorized toy cars. Moms pushed babies in strollers and pulled toddlers in wagons decked out with patriotic decor.

Following the children’s parade, the main parade got underway with members of American Legion Post 202 at the head. This year’s parade had 37 entries, consisting of local scouting and sports groups, classic cars, city officials, and Con Fire’s Engine 99 (formerly Engine 59) out of Discovery Bay.

Awards were given in the following categories:

· First place - Veterans Service Organizations American Legion Post 202, Brentwood

· Second place - Brentwood Blaze Cheer

· Third place - Harvest Sands Girl Scout Service Unit

· Most Creative - The Makers Boulevard

· Most Patriotic - The Jara Family and Friends

· Best Performance - Choros Charas - Destination for Arts

The list of participants included:

1. Veterans Services Organizations

2. The Spirit of Patriotism

3. Al Bello’s Jeep

4. Jorge Juarez and Rodney Smith

5. Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant

6. Contra Costa Fire Protection District

7. East Contra Costa Historical Society

8. East County Performing Arts Center

9. Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez

10. Junior Giants Youth Baseball and Softball

11. The Cross Group Real Estate Professionals

12. Blackhawk Automotive Museum

13. Jara Family and Friends

14. Dance it Up Performing Arts

15. Brentwood Cricket Association

16. Brentwood Dolphin Swim

17. Kelly’s Carpet Care

18. Guidici Academy

19. McClellan Clan and Friends

20. Handydads

21. Girl Scout Service Unit 322

22. Choros Charas Destination for Arts Indian Classical Dance

23. Markstein Sales Company

24. Camp Brentwood

25. Tri-Valley Quarter Midget Association

26. Miss Agriculture America California

27. Storytime Character Co.

28. The Earls in the Mary Kay Pink Cadillac

29. The Makers Boulevard

30. Viejitos Car Club

31. Girl Scout Troop 31936

32. Roy Camillo

33. Brentwood Scouts

34. Fit4Mom East Contra Costa

35. Boondoggies

36. Brentwood Blaze Cheer

37. Original First Knightsen Association Fire Truck

