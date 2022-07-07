People on downtown sidewalks were adorned in red, white, and blue on Monday morning as local residents and visitors enjoyed Brentwood’s annual Fourth of July parade.
Kicking off the celebration was the Children’s Parade. Youngsters were invited to decorate their bicycles, scooters, and motorized toy cars. Moms pushed babies in strollers and pulled toddlers in wagons decked out with patriotic decor.
Following the children’s parade, the main parade got underway with members of American Legion Post 202 at the head. This year’s parade had 37 entries, consisting of local scouting and sports groups, classic cars, city officials, and Con Fire’s Engine 99 (formerly Engine 59) out of Discovery Bay.
Awards were given in the following categories:
· First place - Veterans Service Organizations American Legion Post 202, Brentwood
· Second place - Brentwood Blaze Cheer
· Third place - Harvest Sands Girl Scout Service Unit
· Most Creative - The Makers Boulevard
· Most Patriotic - The Jara Family and Friends
· Best Performance - Choros Charas - Destination for Arts
The list of participants included:
1. Veterans Services Organizations
2. The Spirit of Patriotism
3. Al Bello’s Jeep
4. Jorge Juarez and Rodney Smith
5. Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant
6. Contra Costa Fire Protection District
7. East Contra Costa Historical Society
8. East County Performing Arts Center
9. Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez
10. Junior Giants Youth Baseball and Softball
11. The Cross Group Real Estate Professionals
12. Blackhawk Automotive Museum
13. Jara Family and Friends
14. Dance it Up Performing Arts
15. Brentwood Cricket Association
16. Brentwood Dolphin Swim
17. Kelly’s Carpet Care
18. Guidici Academy
19. McClellan Clan and Friends
20. Handydads
21. Girl Scout Service Unit 322
22. Choros Charas Destination for Arts Indian Classical Dance
23. Markstein Sales Company
24. Camp Brentwood
25. Tri-Valley Quarter Midget Association
26. Miss Agriculture America California
27. Storytime Character Co.
28. The Earls in the Mary Kay Pink Cadillac
29. The Makers Boulevard
30. Viejitos Car Club
31. Girl Scout Troop 31936
32. Roy Camillo
33. Brentwood Scouts
34. Fit4Mom East Contra Costa
35. Boondoggies
36. Brentwood Blaze Cheer
37. Original First Knightsen Association Fire Truck
