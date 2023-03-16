BAC Bank closes Discovery Bay branch

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

There are two BAC locations in Brentwood: 2251 Balfour Road near Highway 4 and one downtown at 740 First St.

BAC Bank closed its Discovery Bay branch last month after 34 years in business.

Senior Vice President and Retail Banking Officer Josh Hill said the move came when the branch’s landlords at the Sandy Cove Shopping Center asked BAC to temporarily relocate to accommodate some renovation and expansion work for the neighboring business, Starbucks.

“We took some time to explore the cost of that and what it would look like, so we thought ‘What if we took the opportunity to relocate and have that be our permanent location,’” Hill said. “The more we researched and looked into it, the costs were sky high to move permanently or temporarily, and then we started looking at our Discovery Bay clients, and how many of them do their transactions in Brentwood, how many do their banking mobile-y, and looked at how badly leaving would hurt customers, and what that would look like.”

