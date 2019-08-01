Back-to-school smiles
Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Siblings Siena and Gino Rigoni are all smiles on the first day of school at Discovery Bay Elementary. Siena, 8, is going into third grade, and Gino, 7, is in second grade. Parents and students gathered for the first bell on Monday, July 29.

