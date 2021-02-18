Banner Up! 2021 Call for Artists

Join the Art Guild of the Delta (AGD) for the fifth annual Banner Up! program. This popular program is sponsored by the City of Brentwood Economic Development, City of Brentwood Arts Commission and AGD.
AGD is looking for talented artists of high school age and older to create original works of public art on 70 vinyl banners (24” x 48”) that will be hung throughout Brentwood’s beautiful downtown during the months of June through September. The banners will add a bright and festive touch to Oak, First, Second and Chestnut streets, and City Park. An additional two banners may be displayed in the Delta Art Gallery Community Art Center at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, Brentwood.
An online auction will run from June 20 through Sept. 18 to offer these banners for sale. The proceeds of each banner sale will be split among the participating artist, Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble, and AGD.
There is no cost for artists to obtain a banner. Banner pickup will at the Delta Gallery on March 13 and 14 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Complete information and an application can be obtained at www.artguildofthedelta.org/bannerup. A completed application is required for pickup of a banner (one per artist).
Completed banners can be returned May 15 and 16 from 1 and 5 p.m. with a completed submittal form to Delta Gallery. Banners can be dropped off prior to May 15, but must be delivered no later than May 16 at 5 p.m.
Direct questions about the Banner Up! program or Art Guild of the Delta to Frank Littman at FrankLittmanArt@gmail.com .
