Banner Up! program beautifies Brentwood in its fourth year

The fourth annual Banner Up! program in Brentwood is underway. Lamp posts in town now display public art in the form of 68 colorful vinyl banners. There are three additional banners on display in Delta Gallery Community Art Center (2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, Brentwood). These banners were painted by East Contra Costa County artists including students from local high schools (Liberty, Heritage, Dozier-Libbey Medical) and Los Medanos College as well as a wide range of other talented artists. An online auction for the banners runs from July 3 to Sept. 30. For more information, visit www.32auctions.com/BannerUp2020.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags