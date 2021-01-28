Barbara Bonnickson is 100 Years Old!

Barbara Bonnickson was born in Brentwood 100 years ago on Jan. 20. She lived in her house at 613 Second St. since she was 2 years old. She was a nurse in World War II, but her greatest contribution to Brentwood was as the extraordinary school nurse at Liberty High School for 20 years. Her compassionate care helped many struggling young students, including at times taking them into her home. If you would like to help celebrate Barbara’s 100th birthday, please send cards to Angel Care II, 1912 Blue Mountain Court, Antioch CA 94531
