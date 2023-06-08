Bass fishing tourney on Father’s Day

Photo courtesy of Jim Mattison

Two participants in last year’s Discovery Bay Big Bass Fishing Tournament display their catch at weigh-in. Sponsored by the Discovery Bay Community Foundation, the event raised money for projects and grants in the local community.

Families will have the opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day on the water by participating in the Discovery Bay Community Foundation’s (DBCF) Big Bass Fishing Tournament on June 18.

The annual event swims back into town for the sixth year, bringing with it the opportunity for fun in the sun and some prize money.

The fishing tournament will take place Sunday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to noon, at the Discovery Bay Marina, 5901 Marina Road, in Discovery Bay. Registration is $100. For more information, visit www.dbcf.info or email jim@dcbf.info.

