Bass fishing tourney on Father’s Day

Families will have the opportunity to celebrate Father’s Day on the water by participating in the Discovery Bay Community Foundation’s (DBCF) Big Bass Fishing Tournament on June 18.
The annual event swims back into town for the sixth year, bringing with it the opportunity for fun in the sun and some prize money.
The fishing tournament will take place Sunday, June 18, from 6 a.m. to noon, at the Discovery Bay Marina, 5901 Marina Road, in Discovery Bay. Registration is $100. For more information, visit www.dbcf.info or email jim@dcbf.info.
“Fifty percent of the money raised goes to the foundation for mental health programs for local youth, and 50% will go to prizes for the tournament,” said Jim Mattison, DBCF president. “And we will have raffles with gift cards from places like the Steakhouse and Callahan’s Coffee and Cones. Have your kids bring you out. It’s a great morning activity, and then you have the rest of the day.”
Discovery Bay resident Darin Ganem participates in the tournament each year with his daughter, Jianna. He said hunting the largemouth bass is a tradition they savor.
“These tournaments, they’re great for kids and families to get out and be together to enjoy the water,” Ganem said, noting expensive bass equipment isn’t necessary. “It’s not like the professional tournaments where you can’t talk and can’t have fun. It’s just about getting on the water and enjoying your family and having fun.”
