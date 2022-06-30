A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation’s Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
Several East County organizations were on hand to offer services, yoga, wellness activities, free food and music.
1 of 6
UNity 1.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
Unity 2.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
Unity 3.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
Unity 4.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
UNity 5.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
Unity in the community 67.jpg
Photo by Christian Raitt
A large crowd turned out at the Ambrose Park and Recreation District in Bay Point last weekend for the Bay Point All N One Foundation's Unity in the Community event, which offered free community services and resources.
Steve Harrell, general store director of the White Pony Express, said the organization was on hand to celebrate fathers by giving away free clothing, food and toiletries to men in need. White Pony Express aims to eliminate hunger and poverty, according to its website.
Cynthia Garrett, emcee for the event, said it was “wonderful.”
“We have not had this event in two years, and it was so great to be back for the community to get resources, free food and love,” she said.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.