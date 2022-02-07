Dave Valencia from "Bigg Dave's Backyard BBQ" competed in the 18th annual BBQ King barbecue cook off and fundraiser held at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The competition drew 14 teams competing in categories such as best chicken and best ribs. The event raised money for Brentwood PAL. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Perennial favorite "Kris' BBQ" won this year's Best Chicken award at the 18th annual BBQ King barbecue cook off and fundraiser held at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The competition drew 14 teams competing in categories such as best chicken and best ribs. The event raised money for Brentwood PAL. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Dyshun Beshears traveled from Pittsburg to compete for the first time in the 18th annual BBQ King barbecue cook off and fundraiser held at Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The competition drew 14 teams competing in categories such as best chicken and best ribs. The event raised money for Brentwood PAL. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich
Tony Kukulich
Brentwood Police Activities League (PAL) founder and former Harvest Park Bowl owner Jim Wangeman said the cook-off was started over a couple of guys boasting about whose barbecue was best.
“It got started when Mike McPoland was mayor (of Brentwood). I was just chit-chatting and talking … (McPoland) was bragging about what a great barbequer he was,” said Wangeman. “So, I said, ‘OK, you’re on – Super Bowl Sunday at Harvest (Park Bowl)’.”
That was it, the BBQ King Cook-off became an annual Super Bowl Sunday tradition at the bowl. , and 100 percent of the event’s proceeds benefit PAL and the East Contra Costa Historical Society.
Despite winning the BBQ of the Grill title three times over the years, chuckling a bit, Wangeman said that first year, “biased judges gave him (McPoland) first place.”
There were only three competitors that inaugural year. This year, 12 teams will light up their grills and smokers at the crack of dawn to see who has the tastiest chicken, ribs and tri-tip.
PAL board member Mary Becerra said the public is welcome to check out the competition between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and that well-known “bluesy-rocker” Jeffrey James will entertain the crowd while they await their tasty vittles.
Tickets are $25 per person or $50 for a family of four and can be purchased at the event, located at Harvest Park Bowl, 5000 Balfour Rd. in Brentwood. Ticket holders pick up their barbecue directly from the competitors between 1 and 3 p.m.
Super Bowl Sunday Football Pool squares are also available and can be purchased the day of the cook-off at Harvest Park Bowl (5000 Balfour Road.), or in advance at Harvest Park Bowl and Brentwood Fine Meats (3877 A Walnut Blvd.). Squares are $20 a piece, and winners receive $200 for each of the first three quarters and $400 for the final score. Proceeds benefit PAL and the historical society.
