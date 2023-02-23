Behind the Chinese Culture Club’s New Year festival

Submitted photo

Heritage High School’s Chinese Culture Club was founded earlier this year by students who want to share Chinese culture with others.

Heritage High School’s Chinese Culture Club was founded earlier this year by students with a vision: to help spread and share Chinese culture with others. Starting from the ground up, the club fundraised, scheduled and organized a festival in honor of the Lunar New Year open for all to attend.

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, started on Jan. 22, 2023, and is celebrated in China, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries with overseas Chinese populations. Marking the beginning of spring and the start of the lunar calendar, as the lunar calendar is different from the solar Gregorian calendar, commonly used in other places of the world.

President of the club, Karina Chen (11), described their mentality for their Lunar New Year Festival as “go hard or go home.” Starting as a new club, the members had to fundraise for the event from scratch. To do so, the club participated in Food Faire at Heritage, an event where clubs sell food, hosted a spicy ramen-eating contest, and an event with TeaZenTea to earn money to put together the event.

