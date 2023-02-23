Behind the Chinese Culture Club’s New Year festival

Heritage High School’s Chinese Culture Club was founded earlier this year by students with a vision: to help spread and share Chinese culture with others. Starting from the ground up, the club fundraised, scheduled and organized a festival in honor of the Lunar New Year open for all to attend.
Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, started on Jan. 22, 2023, and is celebrated in China, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries with overseas Chinese populations. Marking the beginning of spring and the start of the lunar calendar, as the lunar calendar is different from the solar Gregorian calendar, commonly used in other places of the world.
President of the club, Karina Chen (11), described their mentality for their Lunar New Year Festival as “go hard or go home.” Starting as a new club, the members had to fundraise for the event from scratch. To do so, the club participated in Food Faire at Heritage, an event where clubs sell food, hosted a spicy ramen-eating contest, and an event with TeaZenTea to earn money to put together the event.
Along with the fundraising, the coordination between the city, school district and Heritage High School’s leadership, the club’s officers and adviser all stated that the planning leading up to the event was stressful.
Nonetheless, the festival began on Feb. 4 in front of the Brentwood Library on Oak Street next to Brentwood’s weekly farmers market. The festival invited more than 10 vendors — small businesses and school clubs — to sell their items and promote. They included Euphoric Sun, Bukku’s Boutique, LV Creations, starrlightshop, Liberty High School’s Culture Shock, Heritage High School’s Korean Culture Club, Heritage’s Polynesian Culture Club, and Money Tree wishing. The festival even featured a lion’s dance in the morning — a form of traditional Chinese dance where dancers mimic a lion’s moves in costume — performed by Lung Sing Martial Arts.
Of the many small business vendors, Euphoric Sun’s CEO and owner Sun Li said the event enabled them to “try to go to more markets” and branch out from their online stores. For some vendors, like Elizabeth Khuu, Money Tree wishing’s owner, the festival was their first time attending an in-person event.
It was a beautiful celebration of Asian culture in Brentwood and a well-put-together event by a high school club that started only a year ago.
According to Chen, “the students did most of the work” to make the event outstanding. The officers of the club, David Shin, Joshua Luk Isabella Lee, and Cynthia Lu, were crucial organizers, helping get permits, performances, and more.
With an overwhelming consensus from the club’s officers, Chen hoped “that next year with these connections we’ve made, we continue to do everything.” The festival gave the Asian-American population of Brentwood, and even residents from neighboring cities, a chance to get together and celebrate their shared culture.
Chen was told by many that “people have wanted this for a very long time” and “seeing the lion’s dance was their dream.” Even for the people who were not of Asian ethnicity or did not celebrate Lunar New Year, the event helped educate and share new cultures and traditions.
