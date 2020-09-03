K-9 officer Koda spent the last eight years chasing down alleged criminals — the last three for the Oakley Police Department.
But as he heads into his golden years, the only things he’ll be chasing now are his fetch toys.
Koda officially retired in July and was given a rousing sendoff during a recent city council meeting.
“Koda’s role in protecting our community cannot be overstated,” said Oakley Mayor Kevin Romick. “His presence, in many instances, helped to stabilize and defuse potentially violent situations.”
The 10-year-old dog served as the city’s certified law enforcement dual-purpose patrol and narcotics dog since 2017. He was instrumental in the apprehension of a number of subjects who committed serious offenses and in locating hidden narcotics times.
He’ll live out his retirement with Officer Joshua Del Prado, his partner since 2012, dating back to the duo’s time with the El Cerrito Police Department. The two joined the Oakley Police Department in 2017.
Del Prado was unavailable for comment as of press time, but in a provided statement he said spending time with Koda has been a highlight of his law enforcement career.
“It’s been wonderful working with Koda, and we look forward to spending lots of time together as he enjoys his retirement,” Del Prado said. “It’s been an honor and blessing to spend eight-plus years with Koda. It turned to be one of the greatest parts of my career.”
While the German shepherd will retire from taking a bite out of crime, he’s not likely to be forgotten.
He serves as the namesake of the city’s 2.5-acre dog park that opened in 2018 at the corner of Laurel and Brown roads, next to the Nunn Wilson Family Park.
For his part, Koda isn’t likely to forget the city, either.
At the conclusion of an official city proclamation honoring the lovable K-9 officer, he let out four loud barks, perhaps a parting thank-you.
It’s expected that another K-9 officer will join the department, although it’s unclear when, said Nancy Marquez-Suarez, assistant to the city manager.
