Visitors to the Discovery Bay Marina may have noticed a new addition — a large, blue Adirondack chair situated on the grass near the boat launch.
The chair showed up in the beginning of June and is available for selfies, lounging and sunset views.
“The sunset makes a really nice background there,” said Joseph Eldam, who owns the marina with his wife, Denise. “It’s a nice addition for the community to stop by, take a picture, take a break and watch the sunset.”
The Eldams purchased the Marina in December of last year and the community welcomed them with open arms. Discovery Bay residents themselves, Eldam said his goal is to create a marina that is welcoming to his community. When he heard the chair, originally situated in front of a Brentwood gym, needed a new home, he wasted no time in picking it up.
“The chair was given to us by Delta Valley Health Club,” Eldam said. “They didn’t need it anymore, and I thought it would be a good addition to our grass area by the marina for people to take a picture by the water.”
Eldam said he has seen people utilizing the photo spot multiple times a day since the moment it was set down.
Pamela Fitzgerald is one of the many locals who has strolled down the boardwalk to get a picture on the chair.
“I like it,” she said. “People get their pictures taken on it and seem to enjoy the novelty of the big, blue chair.”
The Discovery Bay Marina is located at 5901 Marina Road, suite 1, in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-634-5928 or visit http://www.discoverybayyachtharbor.com/.
