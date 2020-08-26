Construction setbacks and the COVID-19 crisis delayed the grand opening of Big House Beans’ (BHB) new café location in the Brentwood Library. But owner John Krause (right) was finally able to cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday, Aug. 26, with some help from his daughter and Brentwood Councilmembers Karen Rarey and Joel Bryant, as City Manager Tim Ogden looked on. The library café is open for take out orders and will feature items similar to the flagship store.
Top Story
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Cal Fire reports Deer Zone fire 70% contained
- Deer Zone Fire 100% contained
- Brentwood amends dated fire impact fees
- East County COVID-19 survivor shares journey
- Health advisory issued due to poor air quality in Contra Costa County
- Deer Zone fire evacuation orders lifted
- Liberty High School welcomes new football coach
- Residential fire on Alpha Way in Antioch
- Despite waiver option, East County schools won’t reopen
- Oakley capital projects advance
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.