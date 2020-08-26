Big House Beans grand opening
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Construction setbacks and the COVID-19 crisis delayed the grand opening of Big House Beans’ (BHB) new café location in the Brentwood Library. But owner John Krause (right) was finally able to cut the ceremonial ribbon Wednesday, Aug. 26, with some help from his daughter and Brentwood Councilmembers Karen Rarey and Joel Bryant, as City Manager Tim Ogden looked on. The library café is open for take out orders and will feature items similar to the flagship store.

