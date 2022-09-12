ANTIOCH----For 46 years, the San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition has been the launching pad for up-and-coming comedians in the Bay Area, serving as a springboard for such stars as Robin Williams, Ellen Degeneres, Sinbad and hundreds of others.
For the first time, the semi-final round of this famed competition takes place at the El Campanil Theatre Friday, Sept. 16. “It’s quite simply an honor,” says El Campanil Executive Director Joel Roster. “The fact that this competition has such an illustrious pedigree and history is just a fantastic feather in the cap of El Campanil; we’re stoked to bring the next generation of comedians to our stage.”
Over the last eight months, Jon Fox, the event producer, has brought a “Best of the SF Stand-Up Comedy Competition” to El Campanil for a few performances featuring past winners and finalists from the competition’s past. The semi-final round consists of 10 comedians with high hopes of being crowned the winner. All ten finalists will perform Friday before an audience of comedy fans, as well as three judges, which will include Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and Greg Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.