Blazing hot BBQ King Cook-Off returns for its 20th year

After a year’s hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Brentwood Police Activities League annual BBQ King Cook-Off returned for its 20th year on Feb. 13. This year, the BBQ King Cook-Off raised nearly $5,000, according to BPAL president Jason Strong.
As the sun rose over Brentwood’s Bowlero Harvest Park Bowl, nine teams fired up their grills with a $150 grand prize on the line and the community’s benefit on their minds.
For the past 20 years, Brentwood PAL has put on the BBQ King event to raise money for their program, which is dedicated to establishing positive relationships between youth, police officers, and the community of Brentwood.
Teams compete in six categories – Tri-Tip, Chicken, Ribs, Chili, Appetizers, and Dessert – with the chance of winning the overall title of BBQ King.
“When this opportunity came up, we said we’d love to cook for the city,” said first-time competitor and former law enforcement officer Jordan of Team Ribeye Man – “especially since it’s going to a good cause with the PAL.”
Event attendees were able to sample all of the foods prepared by the competing teams, while being treated to tunes by local blues musician Jeffrey James.
The Brentwood PAL team was crowned the BBQ Kings of 2022, and also took first place in the rib category. Best Appetizer went to second-year competitors, The Meatheads, for their pork and pineapple skewers. Chuck Templeton and his son, of C&C BBQ, took home the award for Best Chili, while Bigg Dave’s Backyard BBQ won first place for their tri-tip.
Meanwhile, Team Ribeye Man decided to present a different flavor profile with their Polynesian-style chicken, with a soy sauce and brown sugar base. The risk paid off, and they won first place in the chicken category.
Byron residents and longtime competitors Kris and Theresa McCullough of Kris’ BBQ were back this year with their dedication to sourcing their ingredients as locally as possible, including honey from the bees they keep. Kris’ BBQ began competing in 2006 as a way to come together with their family and friends and have a little fun. This past year, the team dealt with the deaths of two of their friends and team members.
“Unfortunately, Josh Hammonds and Kyle Maas, those were my teammates and they both passed last year,” said McCullough. “Josh Hammonds was in a motorcycle accident, and then Kyle Maas passed away from brain cancer.”
Kris was able to honor his friends’ memories in this year’s competition by including their wives as part of the Kris’ barbecue team. Kris’ barbecue won first place in the dessert category with their brown sugar cheesecake and caramel pecan pie topping.
“My brothers are still here with us, but I have their wives with us competing,” Kris said. “This is our family event.”
