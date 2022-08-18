Boating for bucks: Big Cat Poker Run raises money for Discovery Bay Lions Club charities

The Discovery Bay Lions Club hosted its annual Big Cat Poker Run last weekend. Organizers estimated the charity event with 375 boaters raised at least $125,000.

This year’s Big Cat Poker Run raised an estimated $125,000 among the 375 participants to benefit the Discovery Bay Lions Club.

The event Aug. 11-13 helps a variety of East County charities and offers local speed boaters and slower boaters a weekend of entertainment and fun on the water.

Debbie Finnegan, membership chair of the Lions Club and the event coordinator for the Big Cat Poker Run, said in previous years, the Big Cat Poker Run has had more than 300 participants and raised $100,000 for local charities, making it one of the Lions Club’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

