Boating for bucks: Big Cat Poker Run raises money for Discovery Bay Lions Club charities

This year’s Big Cat Poker Run raised an estimated $125,000 among the 375 participants to benefit the Discovery Bay Lions Club.
The event Aug. 11-13 helps a variety of East County charities and offers local speed boaters and slower boaters a weekend of entertainment and fun on the water.
Debbie Finnegan, membership chair of the Lions Club and the event coordinator for the Big Cat Poker Run, said in previous years, the Big Cat Poker Run has had more than 300 participants and raised $100,000 for local charities, making it one of the Lions Club’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
“My goal (this year) was $125,000, we haven’t run all the numbers yet, but I’m certain we met that or even exceeded that,” she said. “We had about 375 participants this year, and we brought in more sponsorships.”
The main benefactor this year is the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired of Pittsburg, according to Rita Caruso, president of the Lions Club.
Big Cat Poker Run offers participants two routes: a longer one for fast boats and a shorter one for slower boats.
The short run is from Discovery Bay to Sugar Barge Resort, to Windmill Cove, then back to the route’s starting point. The longer run is from Discovery Bay to the Pittsburg Marina, to Windmill Cove, ending back in Discovery Bay.
The weekend began with a VIP Party at the Discovery Bay Yacht Club on Aug. 11 for event sponsors. After the gathering, participants take off from the Discovery Bay Lighthouse for a lunch run to Smith’s Landing and a welcome party later that night at the Discovery Bay Marina.
Aug. 13 was the official start of the Poker run, ending with a party at the Discovery Bay Marina, which included a live band, merchant booths and was open to the public.
The event is run by volunteers, organizers said. “My favorite part is getting to know the sponsors and the participants,” Finnegan said. “Just witnessing what a great time they are having and keeping them happy. My biggest thing is just going around and making sure everyone is having a good time, safety is a really big factor that is always really important. It’s such a whirlwind of an experience, it’s hard to say because it’s such a fun event from sun-up to clean-up”.
