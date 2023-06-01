Bob-O had a birthday
Submitted photo

Robert “Bob-O” Phillips celebrated his 75th birthday with family and friends at Cap’s last weekend. They were also entertained by some local comedians, including Kabir Singh, Jeremy Curry and Bob Johnston. Bob-O wants to invite everyone to the next comedy show at Cap’s starring Michael Mancini, “The World’s Funniest Cop,” on June 23-24. Call Cap’s Oak Street Bar & Grill to order your tickets at 925-634-1025.

