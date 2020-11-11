Chad Briscoe likes to improve things.
When he was working with his daughters to improve their basketball skills, he came up with an idea to help them. It started as a strap to comfortably hold back one girl’s dominant hand as she worked on dribbling, then developed into something more.
“My other daughter was dribbling her ball and it kept hitting her feet and going down the hill, and I kept having to chase it, and I was getting frustrated,” recalled Briscoe. “I thought, man I have to figure out how to keep the ball here. So I went to a store and purchased one of those hard rubber balls and some super glue and a resistance band, and I super glued it and wrapped it around her waist and when the ball hit her feet, it came back . . . I thought I might have something here.”
Briscoe took his idea and ran with it. He went to a development company to help him manufacture and market the product, but when that did not work out, he struck out on his own, designing a basketball that strapped to players to help learn and improve their skills and technique.
“It’s a tool that can be used in so many different ways,” said Stephen Mclennan, basketball coach at Walnut Creek’s Northgate High School. “It’s so diverse, not just what you can do with it, but what you can get out of it. It’s so versatile. It’s not just for basketball; you can use it to hone your basketball skills, create your basketball skills, and as for the fitness side, the sky is the limit. There are so many things you can do.”
Briscoe began building the balls in his home, finding the best design and materials through trial and error. His ties in East County – as a former basketball coach for Liberty High School and as a part of the Brentwood Police Department’s Police Activities League (PAL) – garnered him support and an eager market for his basketball training tool. Originally from Pittsburg, Brisco now lives in Emeryville and has coached basketball at multiple schools throughout the area.
As demand for his product increased, Briscoe found a way to manufacture balls in China but still support local employment through a new idea.
“I started getting a lot of customers saying they already had basketballs at home and didn’t want to have to buy another one,” Briscoe said. “With my product, the string attached to the ball and couldn’t come off, it was one unit. So I created the strap.”
Briscoe’s new strap could fit around most basketballs, solving the problem for families who already owned multiple basketballs and didn’t want to add another. He went straight to the local community to find labor to make his new strap.
“I like to get someone in the community who has the skills, and I give them the design and let them do it,” he said. “I like to empower people.”
Briscoe has since redesigned his basketball tool so the string can be removed from the ball. Both the ball with the strap and the strap by itself are available on his website.
Briscoe grew up playing basketball and played in high school and college, achieving “All American” and breaking multiple records at his alma mater, Grand Canyon University. He went on to play professionally in Europe for one year, but wants today’s youth to know there is more to dream about than playing professional sports.
“I want people to know although I did make it to play professional basketball, there are other things you can do,” he said. “I look to be an example for kids in the community to aspire to be more than just a player. I want them to be creative in their thinking and look at other aspects.”
Sam Moses owns Soldier Town, an indoor basketball facility in Oakland. Moses said the Ball By Yourself products were just what kids in the sport needed.
“Chad has been working hard at this, and I really think he found something that could definitely enhance your skill level, especially for the younger kids,” said Moses. “It’s just an awesome tool. He’s on to something good.”
Briscoe is working hard to promote his Ball By Yourself product line, and is always on the lookout for his next idea. He currently has a line of beard oils called Chocolate H20 he developed, and enters pitch competitions to gain support for Ball By Yourself. He lives with his wife, celebrity chef Aminah Robinson-Briscoe and said he enjoys supporting her career as well.
For more information on Ball By Yourself, call 510-545-6467, visit https://ballbyyourself.com or email chad@ballbyyourself.com.
