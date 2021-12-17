Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Photo by Greg Robinson
The community came together Dec. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Brentwood to pack over 300 holiday care packages for military service members stationed in the U.S. and beyond. To view more photos from the event, see page 4.
Many members of the military will be spending their Christmas away from home, family and friends serving their country. In an effort to reduce their loneliness in Christmastime, volunteers filled boxes with care packages for troops at the Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Brentwood at an event hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“I’m pretty excited,” said event organizer Ed McClelland. “We haven’t been able to pack much in the last two years, just me shipping off boxes. So, we’ll probably do over 300 tonight. It’s just a great group, and they are motivated.”
They were motivated to send their respect for military service members stationed in the U.S. and elsewhere.
“We couldn’t do this without community people,” McClelland said of the dozens of people who showed up to help. “Brentwood really serves. We are a very small nonprofit with a nationwide impact. So this gives us such a boost at the end of the year to get all these care packages out. We will be mailing for days and we gotta mail them fast because Christmas is not far away. We are going to try to get them delivered in time for Christmas.”
Army chaplains across the county will aid with the distribution as the care packages from the people of Brentwood are shipped out to various military members nationwide.
Messages of thanks and prayer were signed onto a large board at the hall, enabling local residents to express their appreciation for those who are unable to be home for Christmas this holiday season.
