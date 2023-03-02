Boy braves battle with childhood cancer

CRISTIAN

Maria Munoz vividly remembers the day last September when her 11-year-old son Cristian was injured playing football with his friends.

He accidentally fell after jumping to catch a ball. On impact, Cristian felt intense stomach pain and knew something wasn’t right. He called his mom, who raced to pick him up. Later that evening, Cristian ended up in the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center, where doctors soon determined he had a common form of childhood kidney cancer known as Wilms’ tumor. The impact of the football injury ripped the tumor and caused Cristian’s excruciating pain. Munoz said she will be forever grateful for that fall.

“We are very grateful for God and life, and another chance,” Munoz said. “I thank God every day for Cristian’s fall, because that’s how we found what he had. If it wasn’t for the fall, who knows how far it would have gotten before we found it, maybe till there was nothing anyone could do.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription