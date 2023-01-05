Boy Scouts to pick up Christmas trees Jan. 7, 8, 14

Brentwood Boy Scout troops will be picking up Christmas trees in Brentwood on Jan. 7, 8 and 14. Donations are encouraged as they directly support the local troops.
Trees are to be placed curbside by 8 a.m.
Trees can also be disposed of by cutting the tree down to three feet tall or shorter sections and placing the cuttings in the green waste bin for collection.
