Brandon Wortman, Eagle Scout

Brandon recently graduated from Freedom High School in Oakley. He received his Boy Scout Eagle Rank on May 23, and his Court of Honor will be held in September. Brandon was accepted to Chico State and is currently attending school there in hopes of earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. For his eagle service project, Brandon directed a large group of volunteers to create several channel bat houses for the Freedom High School environmental garden. In working toward his Eagle Rank, Brandon was a part of scouting for 12 years. He earned 29 merit badges and was a member of the Order of the Arrow and Wolfeboro Pioneers. Brandon also has been extensively trained in leadership skills. Please join his family and fellow scouts in congratulating Brandon on this significant achievement.
