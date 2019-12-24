Brentwood and Antioch Girl Scouts (Troop 33690 and Troop 30529)
Photo courtesy of Valya Bondar

Local Brentwood and Antioch Girl Scouts (Troop 33690 and Troop 30529) recently created blankets for children in need. The girls used funds earned from selling cookies to purchase the fabric. They donated some to the local Kaiser NICU unit in Antioch, and the rest are going to Project Linus where the blankets will be distributed to homeless children, families in need and hospitals.

