To appreciate the local artists, one only has to visit local parks in Brentwood. One park in particular, Sunset Park, models unique sculptures that highlight some local youth sports. A football staged on the back of a turtle, half a baseball filled with ceramic water - the home of a green gilled fish, and an authentic looking baseball with a frog perched on its seams create the idiosyncratic environment of this park. But who orchestrated these distinctive pieces? This is the journey of Jake Edwards, art educator at Liberty High School.
As a child, Edwards expressed his talents early. At age 4, he would draw on recycled paper while at his grandmother's house. With his talents being recognized, he was enrolled in art classes from second grade until junior high school. In junior high and high school, Edwards took full advantage of whatever art class he could enroll in to expand his talents and his creativity.
He discovered early his passion for building with his hands. With an uncle living next-door who owned a woodshop on his property, Edwards would watch his uncle use power tools and other building equipment. At age 7, Edwards taught himself to operate power tools to include a drill press to build a two-story fort.
Edwards loved painting in acrylics and oils but his taste for ceramics in high school opened the doors to a new journey that heightened his creativity. Recruited to Sierra College in Rocklin for wrestling, Edwards took advantage of a top-rated art program. However, he especially loved the ceramics classes.
Excelling in art, he transferred to Sacramento State University to major in Graphic Design. He learned early that computers were not his passion. To sit all day in front of a computer was not a challenge for him. His real passion involved building with his hands. So he changed his major to Art Studio to meet his goals as an artist and an art teacher. He continued to challenge himself in ceramics to advance his talents. It was in this venue he explored the opportunities he could offer to students.
After completing his college journey and his teaching credential, in 2005 he was hired at Liberty High School. He not only became an art teacher but also a Liberty wrestling coach, his other love.
Edwards sees ceramics as the answer for kids who can’t draw. Ceramic allows them to excel because it is more forgiving. When their work is put into the Kiln it comes alive. Students can take baby steps to achieve.
He uses recycled items for his personal art sculptures along with when he teaches the students. He often uses sheet-metal, muffler pipes, and wood to combine different mediums in his sculptures. He especially enjoys the bonding ability of epoxy that pipefitters use.
So how did all these sculptures come to be in city parks? Through the Youth Empowerment Program and combined grants with the city, Liberty High’s Art and Design Academy was provided matching grants to create 3D sculptures as seen at Sunset Park. The partnership has allowed community and education to unite to create impact for results.
What is his latest project? Though he is often known as the Bugman for all his bug creations, his latest project is a massive true-to-life horse statue. Created with sheet metal, rebar and other elements, this brown and black sculpture appears to be blowing in the wind as its massive muscles shine out of its body. Currently on show at the Blackhawk Gallery in Blackhawk, this godlike creature came to life in over 700 hours. For Edwards, experimenting with different mediums has only made him better and better in his talents.
His passion and his dream is to teach students to buy into art. When a student makes something that he/she is proud of, Edwards said he has met his goals. “When a student keeps the work for years and thinks of my class, I have succeeded.”
His ultimate goal is to have his own gallery and have the opportunity to continue teaching classes within this gallery.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.