Joscelyn Jones Torru will be closing her law offices in Brentwood as she ascends to the Alameda County Superior Court judge’s bench.
Torru has been helping families through criminal, civil and probate court proceedings for over three decades. While she will miss advocating for her clients, she is excited for what the future holds.
“I’m elated that someone of my background, without a pedigree, no lawyers and judges in my family, has been seen and heard,” Torru said. “I am humbled by that and the hard work I have put in, and I am excited to serve in this capacity.”
Torru’s appointment came from Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill the spot of a judge who is planning to retire. She will join the courts on June 29 where she looks forward to making people feel heard.
“It’s not so much that people want you do to what they want,” Torru said. “They want you to hear them, and that resonates. If it’s a court trial or a hearing where I have to make a decision — I have to use my own wisdom and bring my knowledge to how I see those facts but also be able to acknowledge people to make them feel heard and valued . . . that helps people feel courageous to do something or live in a different kind of way because of an encounter they had in court.”
This will not be Torru’s first time presiding on the judge’s bench. In the past, she served as a temporary judge over multiple cases, including traffic matters, real estate cases, domestic violence, civil harassment and small claims legal disputes.
Torru grew up in Southern California where she attended the University of Redlands and the University of California, Los Angeles. Degrees in hand, she headed north to the Bay Area to establish a legal career and went on to become a respected attorney.
Leanne Rodriguez has worked with Torru as a paralegal since 2009. She said Torru is fortunate to have this opportunity as much as Alameda will be lucky to have her.
“She’s all about justice and listening to people and letting everybody have their say and feel heard,” said Rodriguez. “She just has a great temperament for that type of work. She is going to do a great job serving the public.”
Beverly Kelley is Torru’s friend and more recently, her packing buddy. Torru’s appointment means the end of her practice in Brentwood, and Kelley is helping her clear out her law offices.
“Joscelyn just has such a love and enthusiasm and a true sense of justice and wanting to make things right,” Kelley said. “She has an understanding of what’s going on and getting down to the matter of it, and I think her quest to make sure there’s justice in the world is what drives her.”
When she isn’t handing down decisions, Torru can be found enjoying her favorite spots in East County, including The Habit, water recreation and local walking paths.
