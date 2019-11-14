After working for San Jose Unified School District for 20 years as a computer operator, Brentwood resident Chandra Wallace has dedicated her life to the children’s ministry at her church.
Wallace — who attends Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch — has written more than 10 plays, including several for Christmas and Easter, within the children’s ministry. She adapted one, entitled “The Christmas Star,” into a book released earlier this year.
“I heard the voice of God telling me, ‘Do something with it,’” Wallace said.
“The Christmas Star” is a story of self-love and self-acceptance, depicted through the character Little Star, and tied in with the nativity story — the birth of Jesus Christ.
“I love the Lord and I love children,” she said. “This book was written from both of these aspects.”
The book is written for readers around fourth-grade age, but Wallace says the story can resonate with anyone.
“It speaks to the reader’s self-worth to be your true, authentic self,” she said. “Different and unusual is special.”
The story is certainly speaking to people in East County. Her first book signing at Barnes & Noble in Antioch, Nov. 2, sold out in less than an hour — an impressive feat for a new author, according to the store management. Wallace said she’s thankful for the overwhelming love the book has received, both from friends and family and those at Grace Bible Fellowship.
Phyllis Guillory, administrator of the church’s children’s ministry, said the ministry is stronger because of Wallace, and the church is delighted with the book’s outcome.
“It’s a classic story of the birth of Jesus, with a twist,” Guillory said. “The message is you need to be content with how God created you, because we are all unique in his eyes.”
Grace Bible Fellowship will hold special book signings for Wallace, Sunday, Nov. 17, after both services (8 and 11:30 a.m.) at 3415 Oakley Road in Antioch. For more information about the church, call 925-522-2017.
Barnes & Noble in Antioch will hold another signing for “The Christmas Star” on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m., 5709 Lone Tree Way. Additional signings will take place in Dublin, Stockton, San Mateo, San Jose and Sacramento.
“I am over the moon,” Wallace said. “I am overwhelmed by the love and the support.”
For those unable to make a signing, “The Christmas Star” is available to buy in store at Barnes & Noble, Antioch, or on the B&N website at www.bit.ly/the-christmas-star.
