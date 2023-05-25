Mark Valencia wanted to write a book that would pique kids’ interest in the joys of reading. But he also wanted it to educate kids and their parents about autism.

Valencia, a Brentwood native and resident, invites young readers to join Gavin on a voyage into the imaginative world of Gabriel’s autistic mind. “Gabriel’s My Vida Logo,” Valencia’s first book, is a tale that celebrates the power of imagination, friendship, and empathy.

Read more at: https://www.thepress.net/brentwood-author-s-new-book-explores-young-autistic-minds/article_c0fefcda-fb1e-11ed-a998-4fdcf3a34902.html

In this story told by both Gabriel and his dad, Gavin is introduced to Gabriel, the captain of a spaceship who takes him on a journey through the landscapes of Gabriel’s mind. As Gavin explores this realm, he soon realizes that this captivating world can also be overwhelming, and even frightening at times.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription