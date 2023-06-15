Brentwood author Aly Brown’s upcoming book release has been named a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard.
Since 1929, the Guild has curated books for libraries. According to its website, about 95% of those selected go on to win awards and industry accolades. Brown’s nonfiction middle-grade book, “The Last Unexplored Place on Earth: Investigating the Ocean Floor with Alvin the Submersible,” will be released in fall 2023 from Feiwel and Friends, a Macmillan imprint. Having selected it as a Gold Standard, the Guild will then distribute copies to its library members.
Brown said via e-mail that the recognition “is not quite an award but rather the book was designated as a Gold Standard selection for libraries that subscribe to the Junior Library Guild. Founded in 1929, the Junior Library Guild is a highly respected commercial book service that curates books for subscribing librarians. A Guild editorial team reviews submissions from publishers and then selects books that the team knows its subscribers would enjoy based on their customized wishlists. In my case, the Guild reviewed “The Last Unexplored Place on Earth” and decided to purchase the book in bulk to submit copies to its librarian members.
Brown said her publisher submitted the book for consideration unbeknownst to her, and that she was “pleasantly surprised! I poured a tremendous amount of research, time and dedication into this project, and I’m beyond excited that my work is being recognized in this way,” said Brown, who, after signing the contract for publication in 2020, began interviewing scientists and pilots who had been to the ocean floor inside the tiny sub.
The story follows the creation and scientific discoveries made using a human-operated submersible named Alvin, which can carry three people to the bottom of the ocean, according to press release. It has been involved with many missions for science, including the discovery of hydrothermal vents and the remains of the Titanic shipwreck. Written for middle-grade readers, the book includes photos, fun facts, and directions for experiments kids can do at home.
She said ‘middle-grade’ readers are middle schoolers, but not exclusively. “In the world of book publishing, terms like “children’s,” “middle grade,” and “young adult” indicate a target audience, a reading level, and oftentimes book length and content. So that middle-grade category can be as broad as 8 to 12 or even a little older, depending on the reader. On the other hand, many middle-school students might be reading young adult fiction already.”
