Calling all barbecuers and barbecue lovers. The Brentwood Police Activities League is hosting its 2023 Super Bowl BBQ King Cook Off on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bolero Harvest Park Bowl at 5000 Balfour Road In Brentwood.
The deadline to sign up as a barbecuer is Tuesday, Jan. 31. If you would like to be a part of the competition, call Bill at 925-513-0595 to register and for the rules.
If you would like to just enjoy some barbecue, eating starts at 1 p.m. and you can be home in time for kickoff. Tickets are $30 per person, which includes five tastings directly from the competitors and all the side dishes you can eat.
