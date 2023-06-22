Brentwood celebrates July 4 with Carnique

To celebrate Brentwood’s 75th anniversary, the city is bringing back an old-time favorite, the Carnique, as part of their Fourth of July celebration downtown.
Officially titled the Brentwood Lions Club Carnique, an homage to the event’s originators, the Fourth of July event will take place from 4-10 p.m., and will feature 18 classic carnival games on Oak Street between First and Second streets that attendees can play for 50 cents a ticket or with an unlimited play wristband for $20. Free games will also be available, including giant Jenga and cornhole.
Food vendors will also be located on Second Street, with chairs and tables on Oak Street. The event will also feature the previously popular activity from Carnique – swimming at the Liberty High School pool – from 4-7 p.m. Space is limited and nonswimmers will be required to stay in the shallow end of the pool, organizers said.
Before Carnique, the city is hosting their annual Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade, beginning with the Children’s parade at 9:30 a.m. and the main parade beginning immediately after, traveling from First and Birch streets, turning right on Oak Street and ending in front of the Brentwood Community Center, according to the city of Brentwood Facebook page.
Carnique stems from the event originally hosted by the Brentwood Lions Club. The event was presented as a combination carnival/barbecue and served as a fundraiser for 35 years, beginning in the 1950s and held in Brentwood City Park. The event would feature carnival games, swimming, music, dancing, a barbecue dinner and would finish with a fireworks show, organizers said.
Carnique’s return comes not only from the research for the city’s 75th anniversary, but also from Brentwood residents wanting to see the events return, according to Brentwood’s Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Supervisor Stacey Dempsey.
“My introduction to the event came from a few years ago when we started doing the Fourth of July parade,” she said. “One of the things that we’d notice is that we would get a lot of comments on social media about Carnique. It wasn’t until we started doing research for the 75th anniversary, and we started doing interviews with longtime residents that we kept hearing about the Carnique.”
The city wanted to stick to Carnique’s original goals, which was about celebrating Brentwood, its residents and keeping it as a fundraiser, with all of the proceeds from ticket sales going to the nonprofits that are running the carnival games, city officials said. Participating nonprofits include the Brentwood Lions Club, the Brentwood Senior Citizens Club, Working Wonders, Soroptimist of the Delta, the Heritage High School Business Club, Village Community Resource Center, The Adventure Therapy Foundation, The Tri-Delta Telugu Association, the East Contra Costa Historical Society, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10789, the John Marsh Historic Trust and East County Revolution. The Rotary Club of Brentwood will also be selling roasted local corn. A portion of the sales from the food vendors will be donated to the Lions Club and the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund, according to Dempsey.
The Brentwood Community Center will also be open from 4-9 p.m. for residents to cool off, watch Brentwood’s “Hometown Highlights” videos and purchase retro Brentwood merchandise.
The day’s festivities will conclude with a Concert in the Park from 7-9 p.m. featuring the all-female Aerosmith cover band RagDolls and a Fourth of July drone show at 9:05 p.m. called Light Up The Night presented by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition, with a variety of viewing locations downtown.
For more information on Carnique and the rest of Brentwood’s Fourth of July celebration, visit https://bit.ly/3NGFyU5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.