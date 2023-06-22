Brentwood celebrates July 4 with Carnique
The Press Photo

To celebrate Brentwood’s 75th anniversary, the city is bringing back an old-time favorite, the Carnique, as part of their Fourth of July celebration downtown.

Officially titled the Brentwood Lions Club Carnique, an homage to the event’s originators, the Fourth of July event will take place from 4-10 p.m., and will feature 18 classic carnival games on Oak Street between First and Second streets that attendees can play for 50 cents a ticket or with an unlimited play wristband for $20. Free games will also be available, including giant Jenga and cornhole.

Food vendors will also be located on Second Street, with chairs and tables on Oak Street. The event will also feature the previously popular activity from Carnique – swimming at the Liberty High School pool – from 4-7 p.m. Space is limited and nonswimmers will be required to stay in the shallow end of the pool, organizers said.

