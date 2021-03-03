Nominations are still open for the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Citizen, Employee, Business and Nonprofit Business of the Year.
Cast your ballots now to honor those special individuals and businesses that makes Brentwood so special. Deadline for nominations is March 31.
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
The chamber has annually honored an individual for their contribution in making Brentwood a better place to live and work. This year’s winner will be publicized and invited to the chamber’s annual awards dinner where they will be publicly recognized and honored for their contributions to the community. The recipient will also be recognized at events throughout the year. Nominees’ contributions must be primarily from their personal involvement, not from their employment.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
The chamber will honor a business for its contribution in developing the economic well-being of the city. The criteria to be used by the selection committee is as follows: Must have been a chamber member for at least two years; business must have been established for a minimum of three years; must make a contribution to the economic vitality of the community and is in good standing with the chamber.
NONPROFIT BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will honor a non-profit business for its contribution to the betterment and well-being of the city. The criteria to be used by the selection committee is; Non-profit must be established for at least two year and have a proven contribution to the betterment and well-being of the community.
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
The Employee of the Year must have been employed by a nominating business for at least one year.
For more information or to vote, call 925-634-3344 or visit www.brentwoodchamber.com.
