The Brentwood Chamber of Commerce will be handing out free back to business safety kits on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St.
The purpose of these kits is to help Brentwood businesses open their doors safely for customers and staff. The kits are set to include a pack of 50 three-ply masks; 100 pairs of latex gloves; hand sanitizer; a disinfectant spray bottle; disinfectant wipes; and a thermometer.
For more information, contact the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce at 925-634-3344.
