The Brentwood Community Chorus, under the direction of Susan Stuart, is preparing for its fall season while also welcoming new members.
The chorus will meet on Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 15, from 7–9 p.m. at Brentwood Community United Methodist Church at 809 Second St., in Brentwood.It is open to all ages and abilities.
If you don’t think you can commit to every week, a spokeswoman for the chorus said it has rehearsal tracks that are provided when you register so you can practice on your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.